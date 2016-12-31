Syrian activists say no let-up in fighting outside capital

4:32 Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds