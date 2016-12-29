Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court Pause

1:55 Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville

8:54 Last Word: Arnold Palmer

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

2:37 Nancy Reagan dies at 94

2:35 Trailer: 'Eye in the Sky', one of Alan Rickman's last movies

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom