Heavy fog engulfs both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, delaying flights

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:27 Therapy llamas bring holiday cheer to Bellingham care center

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction