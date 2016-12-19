Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016 Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

3:24 Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels