China says it will return seized U.S. naval drone; Trump tells them to ‘keep it’

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:19 Watch an explanation of opiate overdose drug naloxone at Whatcom County Health Department

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:10 Huskies celebrate after beating Cougars in Apple Cup