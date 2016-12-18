Germany criticizes Christmas ban at German school in Turkey

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:15 Whatcom County first responders find gifts for kids at annual Shop with a Cop

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds