Officials: Bombing kills at least 23 at Yemen military base

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

3:24 Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

1:28 Check out the gingerbread houses at the Holiday Port Festival

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:15 Whatcom County first responders find gifts for kids at annual Shop with a Cop

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line