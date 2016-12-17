Egypt denies Osama bin Laden's son entry

Security officials at Cairo International Airport say Omar bin Laden, son of the former leader of al-Qaida Osama bin Laden, has been denied entry to the country and was deported to Turkey.
Omar bin Laden and his wife arrived Saturday from Qatar but after checking details of his Saudi passport, security officials found his name on a list of those banned from entering the country.
The officials, speaking anonymously according to regulations, said Omar bin laden and his wife were allowed to leave for Turkey according to their choice.
