Sydney swelters through hottest December night in 148 years

Sydney residents sweltered through the city's second hottest night on record and its hottest December night in 148 years, with many cooling off at beaches long after dark.
Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jordan Notara said the minimum of 27.1 degrees Celsius (80.8 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Australia's largest city early Wednesday. The only hotter recorded temperature in this city of 5 million people was 27.6 degrees Celsius (81.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Feb. 6, 2011.
The hottest December minimum on record was Christmas Day in 1868, when the temperature was 26.3 degrees Celsius (79.3 degrees Fahrenheit).
Sydney is forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) during the daytime on Wednesday, after peaking at 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
Records have been kept since 1859.
