Myanmar reporter killed while investigating illegal logging

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building Pause

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:20 Deer forage for food in Geneva neighborhood

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis