UK leader to introduce official definition of anti-Semitism

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium Pause

2:24 Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses preparations for the national semifinal game

0:47 Watch Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds