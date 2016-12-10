Brazil president denies illegal campaign contributions

Brazilian President Michel Temer is denying allegations that a construction company linked to a sweeping corruption scandal made illegal campaign contributions to him and his political party.
According to a report Friday night by Globo TV, former Odebrecht director Claudio Melo Filho told prosecutors that in 2014 company executives agreed to contribute some $3 million to finance the party's election campaign. Melo Filho said he took part in a dinner at Temer's home where the agreement was reached.
Temer issued a statement dismissing calling those "false accusations."
Odebrecht is being investigated in connection with the kickback scheme at state oil company Petrobras. At least 100 business executives and politicians have been arrested or are under investigation for allegedly overcharging contracts and funneling money to pay for bribes and election campaigns.
