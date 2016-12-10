Iran summons UK ambassador in Tehran

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the British prime minister's recent comments on Iran.
The Saturday report quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying the issue was Prime Minister Theresa May's comments during a two-day summit in Bahrain of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional bloc of Western-allied countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
May told Gulf leaders that the must, "work together to push back against Iran's aggressive regional actions, whether in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria or in the Gulf itself."
