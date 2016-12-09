Indonesia soldier found alive 2 weeks after helicopter crash

Indonesia's military says a missing soldier has been found alive two weeks after the helicopter he was aboard crashed in a remote area of Borneo.
The army said in statement that 1st Lt. Yohanes Syahputra was found Thursday by villagers in a weakened state with injuries to his hands, waist and legs.
It said he hadn't eaten for days.
The Bell 412 EP helicopter that crashed Nov. 24 was carrying five soldiers, including two pilots, to Long Bawan, a remote town near the border with Malaysia when it lost contact with its base.
One pilot was rescued three days later. The rest were found dead.
