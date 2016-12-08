The Latest: South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach president

The Latest on impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a stunning fall for country's first female president after a corruption scandal that left her isolated and loathed. As they voted hundreds of protesters massed in front of the National Assembly building.
---
3 p.m.
South Korean lawmakers began an impeachment vote Friday against President Park Geun-hye. Success is widely expected amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed. As hundreds of protesters massed in front of the National Assembly building, lawmakers inside lined up to enter curtained voting rooms, where they recorded their anonymous votes and then emerged and put their folded ballots in boxes.
---
1 p.m.
Ahead of a vote to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye, opposition members of parliament sat on the floor and chanted "Impeach" with raised fists. They're confident that they'll get what they want Friday, the last day of the current parliamentary session, because dozens of members of Park's ruling party have said they'll vote against the woman who was once their standard bearer.
