Asian stocks advance ahead of ECB decision

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal