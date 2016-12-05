Merkel seeks new term as leader of German conservatives

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County Pause

2:37 Take a tour of Allied Arts' Holiday Festival of the Arts

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects