Not even the snow plow is safe on this icy road

Montreal’s icy roads created havoc and a funny video – at least funny to people who don’t have to drive in snow –Monday morning.
The video was assembled by Ara Pehlivanian from footage shot by his coworkers, according to the Montreal Gazette. It begins with a bus sliding down a hill in the largest city in Canada’s Quebec province. It runs into a minivan, which runs into several other cars at the intersection of Avenue Viger Ouest and Côte du Beaver Hall downtown.
City buses, police vehicle and salt truck collide on slippery roads in Montreal this morning. Submitted by Willem Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/1tXTnE37ew— CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) December 5, 2016
Then a green taxi avoids the pileup, but a pickup does not, ramming the back of the bus. Then a second bus runs into the pickup, which gets out of the way, leaving the second bus a clear shot at the first bus.
Next, a police car with lights flashing slowly spins out of control, down the hill and bumps the second bus back-to-back.
Finally, a snow plow spreading salt on the street begins sliding down the hill and rams the police car with enough force to make the police car jump.
The snow – about two inches of it – was expected, but apparently the road wasn’t prepared for the Monday morning commute.
“You would have thought ... they would have salted the area or at least cordoned it off, because that road is pretty steep,” Colin Creado, who works on Avenue Viger Ouest and witnessed the incident, told the CBC.
Meanwhile, Pehlivanian made the video, Facebook user Willem Shepherd posted it and by 8:30 p.m. Eastern time it had been seen nearly 1.5 million times. For various reasons, it struck a chord.
I often miss Montreal but I can't say the same about the winters #montreal https://t.co/tlFtzdOGmG— Richard Francella (@rfrancel) December 5, 2016
This is what my curling games look like https://t.co/1IN1dfGnGa— mulled rodneytown (@rodneytown) December 5, 2016
This is a metaphor for the year 2016, right? https://t.co/deT4mSw53j— Karissa Donkin (@kdonk) December 5, 2016
No injuries were reported.
