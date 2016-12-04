Castro’s last stop: inside a cave-like crypt that says ‘Fidel’

0:42 Watch highlights from the tree lighting ceremony in Bellingham Pause

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

1:28 Check out the gingerbread houses at the Holiday Port Festival

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River