Raul Castro: Cuba will ban naming of monuments after Fidel

People chant "I am Fidel!" as the motorcade carrying the ashes of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro leaves the Cespedes park during a tour in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, his remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP Photo
Soldiers push the jeep and trailer carrying the ashes of the late Fidel Castro after the jeep briefly stopped working during Castro's funeral procession near Moncada Fort in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Castro's ashes will be interred Sunday in Santiago, ending a nine-day period of mourning that saw Cuba fall silent as thousands paid tribute to photographs of Castro and sign oaths of loyalty to his socialist, single-party system.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
A child stands next to a portrait of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as she waits for the arrival of the motorcade carrying the ashes of Castro at the Cespedes park in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After days of national mourning in Cuba and a tour of his ashes through the countryside, his remains have arrived to the city where they will be laid to rest.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP Photo
The caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's leader Fidel Castro drives by the Moncada Fort in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, his remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
Former combatant with the Revolutionary Army Paulina Ballard, 81, weeps after watching the funeral procession carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro arrive in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, his remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A portrait of Fidel Castro hangs from a crane as a man takes pictures with his cellphone while waiting for the convoy carrying the Cuban leader's ashes near Yarey, eastern Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The convoy is on the last stage of a four-day journey across Cuba through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, to the eastern city of Santiago, where his remains will be interred on Sunday.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
People waits for the beginning of a rally honoring Cuba's leader Fidel Castro before his burial Sunday at the Plaza Antonio Maceo in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The sign reads in Spanish 'Fidel we will never let you down. I am Fidel.'
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Backdropped by a picture of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro walks on the stage during a rally honoring the late Fidel Castro at Antonio Maceo plaza in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Fidel Castro's remains arrived to Santiago where they will be interred.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A girl holds a Cuban flag during a rally honoring the late Fidel Castro at Antonio Maceo plaza, the day his ashes arrived to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
People holds up Cuban flags before a mass rally honoring Fidel Castro at the Antonio Maceo plaza in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Castro's ashes arrived in Santiago to be buried after a four-day journey across Cuba from Havana.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
People stand on a building to get a better view of the funeral procession carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro, the last stage of the convoy arriving to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across Cuba, Castro's ashes arrived to their final resting place in the eastern city of Santiago.
Cubahora via AP
Fernando Medina
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Residents watch the funeral procession carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro on the last stage of the convoy arriving to Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across Cuba, the late leader's ashes arrived to their final resting place.
Cubahora via AP
Fernando Medina
Young Cubans chant slogans as they wait for the beginning of a rally honoring Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, before his burial Sunday, at the Plaza Antonio Maceo in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
People wait for the start of a memorial honoring the late Fidel Castro at Plaza Antonio Maceo in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, Castro's remains arrived to Santiago for burial.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
