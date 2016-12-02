World

December 2, 2016 11:26 PM

Indonesia police release treason suspects, continue probe

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian police say they released eight people including prominent citizens who were arrested a day earlier for suspected treason but are continuing to investigate them. Three others are still detained for questioning.

National police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said Saturday that another man, Alvinida Al-Farasi, was also arrested Friday, bringing the number of people under suspicion to 11.

They were detained hours before the second major protest by conservative Muslims against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta. It drew at least 200,000 people to the city's streets and ended peacefully.

Amar said the group planned to use Friday's mass rally to occupy parliament and force lawmakers to hold an extraordinary session to overthrow the government.

