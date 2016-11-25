Turkish president threatens to reopen borders to migrants

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana' Pause

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)