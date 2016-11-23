IS claims coalition airstrike disables fourth Mosul bridge

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries Pause

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

0:53 The Naked Cowboy sings Trump song in Trump Tower

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

2:17 Butterball's turkey hotline has been saving Thanksgiving for 30 years

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)