World

November 21, 2016 11:47 PM

Bomb kills 3 paramilitary officers in northwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani police official says a bomb blast has killed three paramilitary officers in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Wajid Khan says the bomb, which was apparently detonated by remote control, exploded when a patrol of paramilitary police was passing by on Tuesday.

Khan says eight other people, including civilians, were wounded in the bombing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Peshawar is a city sitting along the edge of Pakistan's tribal regions that have long been home to local and al-Qaida-linked militants and foreign Islamic fighters. For years, the city has been the scene of attacks by Islamic militants.

Pakistan has been fighting Islamic militancy for over a decade.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos