What scientists learned about whale sharks from the DNA they left in seawater

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)