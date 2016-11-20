World

November 20, 2016 3:01 AM

Cargo ship taking on water in Channel as storm lashes UK

The Associated Press
LONDON

British coast guards say some crew members are being removed from a cargo ship that is taking on water in the English Channel as a storm lashes England's south coast.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says the 650-foot (200-meter) vessel hit a barge full of rocks after losing power near Dover. A tug is being sent to tow it to safety.

The Meteorological Office says 2 inches (54 mm) of rain fell in Exeter, southwest England, during Storm Angus, the first big storm of the autumn-winter season in Britain.

Forecasters say 68 mph (110 kph) winds hit the south coast Sunday, with a gust of 97 mph (156 kph) recorded offshore.

Firefighters called to a seafront blaze in Bognor Regis say they struggled to stand up in the strong winds.

