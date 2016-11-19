Turkey detains 6 for alleged negligence in mine collapse

Turkey's state-run news agency says six people have been detained in the investigation of a mine collapse that killed at least five miners.
Anadolu Agency says rescue teams recovered the body of the fifth miner, Sefik Tuncer, on Saturday. Four other miners previously were found dead.
Rescue operations are underway for 11 miners still missing, although a government official said Friday that hopes of finding them alive are slim.
The privately-owned copper mine in Siirt province caved in late Thursday.
Siirt Governor Mustafa Tutulmaz has said authorities think a landslide triggered by heavy rains caused the collapse. However an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Anadolu says authorities detained six people for alleged negligence, including the mine's field operations manager and the owner of a subcontracting firm.
