Danish PM aims to expand minority government with 2 parties

Denmark's center-right prime minister says he wants to expand his Cabinet with representatives from two more parties.
Lars Loekke Rasmussen said Saturday he had invited the center-right Liberal Alliance and the Conservative Party to join the one-party minority government he formed after the June 2015 election. 2015. He didn't call early elections.
His Liberal Party holds 34 of Parliament's 179 seats and can only stay in power with support from the two small parties and the anti-immigration, populist Danish People's Party.
Loekke Rasmussen says the ruling party has more in common with the Liberal Alliance and Conservative parties.
If the pair joins, his government would still depend on the support of the Danish People's Party, which vehemently opposes tax cuts for the wealthy.
