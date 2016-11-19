Pakistan, India trade fire in Kashmir, killing 3

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case Pause

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless

8:28 Pam Bondi addresses Trump donation controversy (Part 1 of 2)

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans