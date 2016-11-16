Torture haunts Mexico despite laws meant to eliminate it

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain