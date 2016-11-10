Attack at Turkish government building in southeast wounds 3

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)