Australia ratifies greenhouse gas targets agreed on in Paris

Australia has ratified its greenhouse gas emission targets agreed upon last year at the U.N. climate meeting in Paris.
Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull told Parliament on Thursday that Australia had become the 140th country to ratify the agreement signed by 196 nations in New York in April following the December meeting in Paris. The pact commits countries to work toward limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and set five-yearly targets for cutting emissions.
The countries that have ratified the deal include the United States and represent 70 percent of the world's emissions and three-quarters of global GDP.
