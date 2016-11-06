Campaign begins to retake ‘capital’ of Islamic State, crux of U.S. plans in Syria

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

1:35 Women at Selma rally on why they support Donald Trump

1:46 Millennial women explain why they are voting for Trump