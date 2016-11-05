Tens of thousands of South Koreans call for Park to quit

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds