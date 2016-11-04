Deaths, injuries in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

People help a wounded man after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People view the damage after an explosion in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
FILE-In this Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo, Selahattin Demirtas, left, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, (HDP) and Figen Yuksekdag, the other co-chair celebrate following a news conference in Istanbul. regarding their party's success at the elections. Authorities in Turkey detained 11 pro-Kurdish lawmakers early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 as part of ongoing terror-related investigations, including Demirtas, Yuksekdag and other senior officials, the Interior Ministry said. The government accuses the HDP of being the political arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has fought an armed insurgency against the state for over three decades. The HDP rejects the accusation.
Lefteris Pitarakis, File
AP Photo
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
Locals help medics carry a wounded person after an explosion in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but local media said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
FILE-In this Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo, Selahattin Demirtas, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, (HDP) celebrates following a news conference in Istanbul, regarding their party's success at the elections. Authorities in Turkey detained 11 pro-Kurdish lawmakers early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 as part of ongoing terror-related investigations, including Demirtas, Yuksekdag and other senior officials, the Interior Ministry said. The government accuses the HDP of being the political arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has fought an armed insurgency against the state for over three decades. The HDP rejects the accusation.
Lefteris Pitarakis, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Sunday, June 7, 2015, file photo, Figen Yuksekdag, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, (HDP), smiles during a news conference in Istanbul regarding their party's success at the elections. Authorities in Turkey detained 11 pro-Kurdish lawmakers early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, as part of ongoing terror-related investigations, including Demirtas, Yuksekdag and other senior officials, the Interior Ministry said.
Lefteris Pitarakis, File
AP Photo
People view the damage after an explosion in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
People watch the damage after an explosion in southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, early Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding several people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
IHA via AP
Comments