Two U.S. service members killed, two wounded in Afghanistan

1:50 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind Pause

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief?

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels