A Russian couple had a ring bear instead of a ring bearer at their wedding

How I Met Your Mother fans might remember the character Barney Stinson setting up a ring bear (are you saying ring bear, or ring bearer?) for his wedding. Turns out having a ring bear isn’t just for TV shows.
A 30-year-old man and woman from Moscow decided to invite 23-year-old, 300-pound, 7-foot tall brown bear Stepan to their wedding. And not only did he act as their ring bear, but he also took pictures with the couple, posing as their officiant.
“We both knew Stepan is a very kind bear but still it is a huge, unpredictable animal so we were a bit scared,” the groom Denis said, according to the Mirror. “But still happy to be able to make our dream come true.”
This couple in Moscow has posed for the most quintessential Russian wedding photos ever. #BearOfficiate pic.twitter.com/Wxk9om0JUL— Mr. Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 31, 2016
“It is such a special feeling to hug a real, huge bear, and you cannot compare it to anything else,” Denis added. “We will absolutely remember this day forever.”
This isn’t the first time Stepan received internet fame. The brown bear first gained notoriety in May, when pictures of the “tame” animal were published online. Another Russian couple adopted him when he was a 3-month-old cub who had lost his mother.
Owners Svetlana and Yuriy Panteleenko said he was in bad shape at the time, but they raised him and even have him eat meals with them at their dinner table, where he sips from cups and eats off plates, according to the New York Post.
“He absolutely loves people and is a really sociable bear,” Svetlana Panteleenko told Caters News Agency. “Despite what people might think, he is not aggressive at all. We have never been bitten by Stepan.”
So just like Barney Stinson and Robin Scherbatsky loved their ring bear, Doris and Nelya did too.
The photographer was Olga Barantseva, whose Facebook page suggests she takes a lot of photos of Stepan and other exotic animals.
