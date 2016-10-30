The Latest: Woman in S. Korea scandal meets with prosecutors

The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
The woman at the center of a scandal roiling South Korea is meeting with prosecutors who are examining whether she used her close ties to President Park Geun-hye to pull government strings from the shadows while amassing a fortune.
Choi Soon-sil, a cult leader's daughter with a decades-long connection to Park, was nearly knocked off her feet several times Monday as she tried to walk through a massive crowd of media, protesters and security surrounding the entrance to the Seoul prosecutor's office.
Wearing a bucket hat and scarf, she held her hand to her mouth and appeared to be gasping as the crowd converged on her.
Protesters screamed: "Arrest Choi Soon-sil" and "Park Geun-hye should resign."
The scandal exploded last week when, after weeks of speculation, Park acknowledged that Choi had edited some of her speeches and provided public relations help.
