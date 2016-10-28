Shiite militias launch operation near Iraq's Mosul

1:06 Skagit County releases video of shooting at Cascade Mall Pause

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

0:31 How to check your ballot status

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done