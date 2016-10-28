South Korean president orders senior secretaries to resign

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury

0:31 How to check your ballot status