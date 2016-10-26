AP Explains: Why African states have started leaving the ICC

0:42 Whatcom County salmon tours Pause

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds