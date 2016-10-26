Iraqi forces evacuate 1,000 civilians from Mosul front lines

0:42 Whatcom County salmon tours Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

1:19 A sneak peek at Bellingham's newest trail

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors