Australian state lawmakers condemn Trump as ‘revolting slug’

A state Parliament in Australia on Thursday unanimously passed a motion that described U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump as “a revolting slug unfit for public office.”
Jeremy Buckingham, a lawmaker from the minor Greens party, introduced the motion to the New South Wales Legislative Council, the Parliament’s upper house.
“This house … agrees with those who have described Mr. Trump as a ‘revolting slug' unfit for public office,” the motion said.
The house “condemns the misogynist, hateful comments” made by the Republican candidate about women and minorities, including the remarks revealed by media at the weekend “that clearly describe sexual assault,” the motion said.
Had any lawmaker objected to the motion, it would have been struck off the list of parliamentary business. Because there was no objection, the motion was recorded as having been unanimously agreed to by the Sydney-based house.
“It’s a great that all sides of Australian politics, from conservatives to liberals to Greens, agree that Donald Trump is a ‘revolting slug' and completely unfit for public office,” Buckingham said in a statement.
“It’s clear that all reasonable and decent people find Donald Trump’s behavior obnoxious and that the world is hoping American voters reject his politics of hate,” Buckingham said.
