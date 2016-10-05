Hurricane Matthew hitting Bahamas as Haiti tries to dig out

People watch from the other side of the La Digue river as water roars past the destroyed Petit Goave bridge, as Hurricane Matthew passes over, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds destroying the bridge and cutting off road communication with the worst hit areas.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A man runs from a wave at the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
People work to remove an uprooted tree from a road in Leogane, Haiti. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
People watch as rising waters roar past where there was once a bridge, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Yorick Bain uses a drill to secure plywood over the windows of a Dunkin Donuts store in downtown Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The demand for materials such as plywood and sand caused many businesses to post "sold out" signs as residents moved about the island preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew which is is expected to impact all the islands of the Bahamas in the coming days on its way towards the Florida coastline.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
People work to remove debris from a street allowing vehicles to pass, in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Two boys float in an old wooden box in an area flooded by heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in La Puya slum, in the Arroyo Hondo creek in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew roared into the southwestern coast of the island of Hispaniola with devastating storm conditions as it headed north toward Cuba and the eastern coast of Florida.
Ezequiel Abiu Lopez
AP Photo
A house with its roof torn off by the winds caused by Hurricane Matthew stands in Leogane, Haiti. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Surf and wind from Hurricane Matthew crash on the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Residents head to a shelter in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Elton Mertulen loads water bottles into the trunk of a car for a customer at the Aquapure water company in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Nassau residents spent the day stocking up on essentials as Hurricane Matthew is expected to impact all the islands of the Bahamas in the coming days on its way towards the Florida coastline.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore in Haiti, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A family travels in a horse-drawn carriage to a temporary shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in the province of Guantanamo, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas - as well as the southeastern Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Sand is replenished at Roberts Trucking company in the Eastern district of Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The rock and sand depot was overwhelmed by the demand of residents who fear widespread flooding throughout the island of New Providence as Hurricane Matthew threatens the entire Bahama Island chain.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
A woman carries a child through a waterlogged street as they head to a shelter under the pouring rain triggered by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Civil protection workers walk in to evacuate residents from the Grise river area, prior the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Tabarre, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The center of Hurricane Matthew is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti on Tuesday, but the area is already experiencing rain from the outer bands of the storm.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A resident runs in as flooded street as Hurricane Matthew roars over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
People take a photo as they stand on the coast watching the surf produced by Hurricane Matthew, on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas - as well as the southeastern Bahamas.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A wave crashes into a building on the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
People look to salvage personal belongings from their homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
People look to salvage personal belongings from their homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Red Cross workers and residents walk among the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Landscapers ride in a truck along a stretch of road that's partially flooded from rain triggered by the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in the eastern district of Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Forecasters said the storm was on track to roll directly over the capital city before nearing the Florida coast.
Craig Lenihan
AP Photo
A group of nuns survey the damage to their home caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Red Cross workers and residents walk among the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
People stand in a street flooded by a nearby river overflowing from the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
People watch from both sides of the La Digue river as water roars past where the Petit Goave bridge once stood, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A man stands next to a home flatten by Hurricane Matthew, in Grand Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A man begins the task of removing mud from his home flooded by Hurricane Matthew, in Grand Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Water cascades from the upper floors of a home partially destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Kayja Algreen sits with her 3-month-old child Nathan Marsh and watches over Demarchio Smith, Adonis Smith and Alrica Algreen as they wait inside a shelter set up for residents at a church ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
