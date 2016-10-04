The Latest: Hurricane warning issued for the Bahamas

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

3:14 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Stanford win, looks ahead to Oregon

1:18 Guilty plea for man who delivered fatal blow caught on camera

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win