September 27, 2016 8:55 PM

The Latest: Netanyahu feels 'deep sorrow' for Peres' loss

JERUSALEM

The Latest on the death of former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement of mourning for former President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres, who died early Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara express deep personal sorrow over the passing of the nation's beloved former president, Shimon Peres," the statement read. "The prime minister will deliver a special address this morning and convene the cabinet for a mourning session."

---

6:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is praising former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres as a statesman whose commitment to Israel's security and the pursuit of peace "was rooted in his own unshakeable moral foundation and unflagging optimism."

Peres died early Wednesday, two weeks after suffering a stroke.

In a statement from the White House, Obama says Peres looked to the future, "guided by a vision of the human dignity and progress that he knew people of goodwill could advance together."

Obama calls Peres "the essence of Israel itself," noting Peres had fought for Israel's independence, worked its land and served Israel in virtually every government position.

Obama says that with the death of Peres, "a light has gone out, but the hope he gave us will burn forever."

