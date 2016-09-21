Venezuela to gather signatures for recall in late October

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

0:57 Washington State Fair displays unique collections at Hobby Hall

2:09 Richard Sherman fed up with killings in our society, takes no questions at press conference

1:10 Couple ties knot atop roller coaster at Washington State Fair

0:53 Bleak scene remains after deadly U-2 spy plane crash sparks 250-acre fire in California

1:28 Kratom advocates upset DEA wants to ban herbal supplement

0:31 See the fire damage at WorkSource in Bellingham