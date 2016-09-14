Serious about moving to Canada? This tiny town will give you free land to move there

Americans love to make jokes about moving to Canada, with vows to flee possibly hitting record levels as we suffer through a particularly nasty election season. And those people are in luck: There’s a tiny island in Nova Scotia that’s ready to welcome them with open arms, a job and two acres of land.
Cape Breton has beautiful beaches, a “shining” lake and mountains ripe for hiking. What it doesn’t have is people.
“We are an established business in the heart of Cape Breton, rich in jobs, land, and potential, but no people,” wrote the owners of The Farmer’s Daughter Country Market in a Facebook post. “Are you someone who is looking to live a simpler life, close to nature, in an area that still believes in community meals and weekly jam sessions? We can't give you big money, but we can give you an awesome life.”
The island’s population is less than 150,000 and the business is in need of workers in the village of Whycocomagh. The owners will give applicants two acres of land on which people can set up a tiny house or a cabin and if after five years all parties are still enjoying the agreement, they will permanently give away the plots of land.
“We are looking for people who are environmentally conscious, want to be part of a community and will see our business not as you work for us, but we all work together to create something to be proud of,” the owners wrote. “If you take pride in being friendly, helpful, and positive and have skills in the food industry or customer service, then you are who we are looking for.”
Interested? You can email them to apply.
One tiny catch: the island isn’t eligible for Canada’s Foreign Worker Program, so any applicants would need to already have authorization to work in Canada.
