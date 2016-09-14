Here’s what happens when you have the same name as a dictator

When her older sister living abroad needed to buy a house last month, a 45-year-old woman in Seoul did something simple — she sent some money to help. But the woman accidentally ran afoul of international sanctions in the process, because she shares a name with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
The woman, whose name is spelled differently in English, sent 30 million won, or $27,000, in early August to her sister who lives in South Africa through Shinhan Bank, according to the Hankyoreh, a Korean daily newspaper.
But when her sister said she never got the money, the woman called her bank on Sep. 30 to ask where it had gone.
The money had been sent properly: Shinhan used Standard Chartered Bank in New York to wire it to her sister’s bank in South Africa, the Hankyoreh reported. But the South African bank rejected the money when they saw the similar spelling of Kim Jong-un’s name, because they worried the money might be used to finance terrorism.
"U.S. government officials are now aware that one Korean name can have different English spellings, and they monitor all names that sound similar," an official for Shinhan told the Korea Times. The official, to protect the woman’s privacy, declined to specify the English spelling of her name.
Standard Chartered, which received the refund, still has the money. They haven’t sent it back to the woman’s original bank, according to the Hankyoreh, because they’re investigating the origins of the money to ensure it’s not connected to the North Korean regime.
A Shinhan staff member told the paper that the bank was trying to get the money back to their client: “We even sent Standard Chartered documents proving Kim’s identity, but the bank has a strict policy on investigating terrorism financing, and there’s no way to tell how long it will take.”
