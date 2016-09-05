Asian shares mixed in quiet trading as US takes holiday

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

2:50 Former Ferndale school board member makes first appearance in court

0:27 Watch this Batman rappel from the side of a hospital building

2:03 Seahawks' DB Jeremy Lane explains sitting during national anthem

1:52 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in August 2016

1:06 What to expect from Blaine football in 2016